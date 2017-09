June 15 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding SE :

* Published forecast for operating result 2016, aiming at a positive EBIT in low seven-digit range, remains unchanged

* Plans to achieve a group revenue between 59 million euros and 62 million euros ($66.23 mln - $69.60 mln)in financial year 2016

* Closes sale of pferdewetten.de AG and adjusts revenue forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)