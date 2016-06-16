FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Mulberry Group says full year revenue up 5 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 16, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mulberry Group says full year revenue up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Mulberry Group Plc :

* Fy revenue rose 5 percent to 155.9 million stg

* Fy pretax profit 6.2 million stg versus 1.9 million stg year ago

* Fy Retail sales up 8% to £118.7 million (2015: £109.9 million), with like-for-like sales up 8%

* Earnings per share of 4.5p (2015: loss per share of 2.3p)

* Fy Wholesale sales £37.2 million (2015: £38.8 million)

* Total retail sales for 11 weeks to 11 june up 9% (like-for-like up 4%)

* Continued investment planned in product design and omni-channel infrastructure

* New autumn winter 2016 collection rollout to retail and wholesale channels will be completed by august 2016

* Fy UK retail sales (including digital) were up 9% (like-for-like up 9%) for year to £97.4 million (2015: £89.2 million);

* Fy international retail sales (including digital) were up 3% (like-for-like up 2%) for year to £21.3 million (2015: £20.7 million)

* Gross margin for year to 31 march 2016 was 62.0% (2015: 60.5%)

* Board of mulberry seeks to balance paying dividends to shareholders with investing in business

* Board remains confident of medium term outlook and is recommending payment of a dividend of 5.0 p per ordinary share (2015: 5.0p) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.