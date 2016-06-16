BRIEF-Mulberry Group says full year revenue up 5 pct

June 16 (Reuters) - Mulberry Group Plc :

* Fy revenue rose 5 percent to 155.9 million stg

* Fy pretax profit 6.2 million stg versus 1.9 million stg year ago

* Fy Retail sales up 8% to £118.7 million (2015: £109.9 million), with like-for-like sales up 8%

* Earnings per share of 4.5p (2015: loss per share of 2.3p)

* Fy Wholesale sales £37.2 million (2015: £38.8 million)

* Total retail sales for 11 weeks to 11 june up 9% (like-for-like up 4%)

* Continued investment planned in product design and omni-channel infrastructure

* New autumn winter 2016 collection rollout to retail and wholesale channels will be completed by august 2016

* Fy UK retail sales (including digital) were up 9% (like-for-like up 9%) for year to £97.4 million (2015: £89.2 million);

* Fy international retail sales (including digital) were up 3% (like-for-like up 2%) for year to £21.3 million (2015: £20.7 million)

* Gross margin for year to 31 march 2016 was 62.0% (2015: 60.5%)

* Board of mulberry seeks to balance paying dividends to shareholders with investing in business

* Board of mulberry seeks to balance paying dividends to shareholders with investing in business

* Board remains confident of medium term outlook and is recommending payment of a dividend of 5.0 p per ordinary share (2015: 5.0p) Source text for Eikon: