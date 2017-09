June 17 (Reuters) - LSREF4 ARIA Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG:

* LSREF4 ARIA Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG: Lone Star affiliate intends to acquire controlling stake in Isaria Wohnbau AG

* Management board of Isaria Wohnbau AG will recommend its shareholders to accept the offer