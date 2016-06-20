BRIEF-ICA sells InkClub for SEK 322 million

June 20 (Reuters) - ICA Gruppen

* ICA Gruppen divests InkClub

* Says signed an agreement on sale of subsidiary inkclub, for a purchase price of 322 million Swedish crowns ($39.05 million)

* Says purchase price is SEK 322 million for the shares in the company, which after transaction costs will entail an estimated capital loss for ICA Gruppen of SEK 30 million

* The sale is expected to be completed during the month of June

* The buyer is InkClub's founder, Lennart Nyberg