a year ago
BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz resolves non-cash capital increase to buy a retail park
June 20, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz resolves non-cash capital increase to buy a retail park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Wcm Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :

* Resolves non-cash capital increase to acquire a retail park in Straubing

* In total company issued 10,000,000 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares under exclusion of existing shareholders' subscription rights for a price of 2.80 euros ($3.17) per share

* Company's issued share capital increases to 130,772,500 euros or 8.3 pct

* Contribution in kind consists of a 94.9 pct share in a retail park

* Purchase price for retail park with a total rental space of 35,178 square metres is 54.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

