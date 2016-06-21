FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tele2 to acquire TDC Sweden in deal worth 2.9 bln SEK
June 21, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tele2 to acquire TDC Sweden in deal worth 2.9 bln SEK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Tele2 AB

* Says will acquire TDC Sweden at an enterprise value of SEK 2.9 billion

* Says in conjunction with transaction, Tele2 proposes to undertake an equity issue with preferential rights to existing shareholders to a total amount of approximately SEK3 billion

* Tele2 estimates annualized run rate opex and capex synergies to amount to approximately SEK 300 million, with additional one-off capex synergies estimated to amount to sek 200 million

* Says positive effects of cross-selling are also expected.

* Says preliminary estimates for integration costs and other one-off costs required to achieve synergies amount to approximately SEK 750 million

* Says transaction is not conditional on equity financing, as tele2 has available funds and existing credit facilities in place to finance transaction

* TDC Sweden had net sales in 2015 of SEK 3.4 billion and an EBITDA of SEK 0.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

