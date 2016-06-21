FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
June 21, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elumeo group sales increase by 1.9 pct in April and May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Elumeo Se

* Elumeo off to a good start to the second quarter of 2016

* In view of how sales have developed, we are confident that consolidated sales for Q2 of 2016 will not be significantly lower than in prior-year period

* In April and May 2016, group sales increased by 1.9 pct to 12.3 million euros ($13.94 million) after 12.0 million euros in to same period of last year

* Due to quite gratifying higher share of higher-priced products, we probably won't be able to maintain gross margin at same level as in Q2 of 2015 in Q2 of 2016 at group level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

