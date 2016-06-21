FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-John Laing to sell project management services activities in UK
June 21, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-John Laing to sell project management services activities in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - John Laing Group Plc

* Disposal

* Announces sale of business and assets of its project management services (PMS) activities in UK to HCP Management Services Limited

* As part of sale, it is expected that approximately 90 staff roles and 62 management services agreements (MSAS) will transfer to HCP

* Consideration receivable reflects small contribution to John Laing's profits in 2015 from business and assets being sold

* Completion is expected to occur no later than Q4 following receipt of a number of consents at project level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

