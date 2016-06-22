FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axactor acquires CS Union from Banca Sistema
June 22, 2016 / 5:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Axactor acquires CS Union from Banca Sistema

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Axactor AB :

* Acquires CS Union in Italy from Banca Sistema

* Will pay 9.9 million euros for 90 pct of shares in CS Union

* Banca Sistema will continue as 10 pct shareholder in CS Union

* Closing of transaction is expected by end of June

* Banca Sistema will realize capital gain from stake sold to Axactor of about 2.3 million euros ($2.59 million) before taxes

* CS Union is independent debt purchase/debt collection company with 1 billion euros under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

