a year ago
BRIEF-Hornby reports FY pretax loss, announces turnaround plan
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 22, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hornby reports FY pretax loss, announces turnaround plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc

* Preliminary results and turnaround plan

* £8 million placing to support delivery of group's strategic objectives

* Renegotiation of banking facilities for three-and-a-half years

* Turnaround plans involve reducing business scale and costs

* Turnaround plan involves streamlining european operating model; leveraging central infrastructure

* Board now intends to reduce number of individual product lines by approximately 40 per cent

* In UK, group intends to exit a majority of its concession arrangements

* New business plan expected to give rise to restructuring costs in current fy of about £1.7 million across UK and European operations

* Fy pretax loss -13.5 million stg versus -200,000 stg loss year ago

* Fy revenue fell 4 percent to 55.8 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
