BRIEF-Hornby reports FY pretax loss, announces turnaround plan

June 22 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc
* Preliminary results and turnaround plan
* £8 million placing to support delivery of group's strategic objectives
* Renegotiation of banking facilities for three-and-a-half years
* Turnaround plans involve reducing business scale and costs
* Turnaround plan involves streamlining european operating model; leveraging central infrastructure
* Board now intends to reduce number of individual product lines by approximately 40 per cent
* In UK, group intends to exit a majority of its concession arrangements
* New business plan expected to give rise to restructuring costs in current fy of about £1.7 million across UK and European operations
* Fy pretax loss -13.5 million stg versus -200,000 stg loss year ago
* Fy revenue fell 4 percent to 55.8 million stg