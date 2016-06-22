FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hornby proposes to raise 8 mln stg via share issue
June 22, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hornby proposes to raise 8 mln stg via share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc

* Pleased to announce that it proposes to raise, in aggregate, approximately £8.0 million (before expenses) through issue of 29,629,630 new ordinary shares at an issue price of 27 pence

* Conditional element of up to 8,110,944 new ordinary shares to raise up to approximately £2.2 million subject to scale-back dependent upon take- up of open offer

* New business plan developed by board to refocus business on existing profitable and cash generative products,

* Placing and open offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

