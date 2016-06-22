BRIEF-Sino-German United completes capital increase, comments on outlook

June 22 (Reuters) - Sino German United AG :

* Sino-German United successfully completes capital increase - launch of new business

* Capital increase from 0.3 million euros to 1.8 million euros ($2.03 million)

* SGU has already generated its first sales revenue in 2016

* Sino-German United strives to become profitable at sales above break-even point in financial year 2017

* We do not expect a profit in fiscal year 2016. For 2017 and subsequent years, we aim to be profitable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)