FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank says to recognise 62 mln stg from Visa Inc-Visa Europe deal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank says to recognise 62 mln stg from Visa Inc-Visa Europe deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank Plc :

* Confirmation of proceeds from sale of Visa Europe Limited to Visa Inc.

* Co-Operative Bank Plc - Bank's preliminary share of sale proceeds was expected to comprise a mix of cash preferred stock, and contingent earn-out consideration

* As confirmed in an announcement published by VI yesterday, this transaction has now closed

* Overall gain which bank will recognise from this transaction in its 2016 interim financial report is approximately 62 million stg

* Of which 51 mln stg was already recognised in capital resources as at 31 December 2015 within available for sale reserve. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.