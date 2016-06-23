FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 23, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad sells more than 300 rental apartments to SEB's housing fund Domestica II

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad AB :

* The properties being sold are Vallentuna-Åby 1:94 and Vallentuna-Åby 1:149, and the sale is made through company transfers at a price of approximately 100 million Swedish crowns

* The property value at completion will be about 500 million Swedish crowns ($60.83 million)

* Construction is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2017 and moving in occurs during 2018-2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2193 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
