BRIEF-Electrolux buys Australian wine cabinet maker

June 28 (Reuters) - Electrolux Ab

* Electrolux acquires wine cabinet company in asia pacific

* Electrolux today announced it has agreed to acquire Vintec, an Australia and Singapore-based company which supplies a wide range of climate-controlled wine cabinets throughout the Asia Pacific region

* With annual sales of more than AUD 22 million (approx. SEK 139 million), Vintec sells products under the market leading brands Vintec and Transtherm for both residential and professional customers

* The transaction is expected to close in Q3, 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)