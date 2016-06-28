BRIEF-Decheng Technology: successful listing of shares at Frankfurt Stock Exchange

June 28 (Reuters) - Decheng Technology AG :

* Successful listing of the shares of Decheng Technology AG at Frankfurt Stock Exchange

* Initial share price of 3.60 euros

* Dividend payment planned from 2017 on

* Derived company value at start of trading was about 107.6 million euros ($119.01 million)

* Proceeds from IPO amount to about 2.5 million euros

* Half of proceeds will be assigned to research and development, 20 percent to marketing and 30 percent to working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)