FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Walker Crips FY pretax profit more than doubles
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2016 / 6:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Walker Crips FY pretax profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Walker Crips Group Plc :

* Discretionary and advisory assets under management increased by 15.0 pct to a high of 2.3 bln stg vs 2.0 bln stg

* At a macro level extent of economic and political instability created by Brexit is difficult to predict-Chairman

* At a micro level, we face significant demands from continuing regulatory initiatives and their associated costs over next 18 months-Chairman

* Preparations are well underway to meet challenges posed by MiDiD II initiative

* FY pretax profit 940,000 stg versus 440,000 stg year ago

* FY revenue rose 13.5 pct to 26.1 mln stg

* Final dividend up 8.5 pct to 1.27 pence per share

* Total dividend 1.85 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.