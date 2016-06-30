BRIEF-Walker Crips FY pretax profit more than doubles

June 30 (Reuters) - Walker Crips Group Plc :

* Discretionary and advisory assets under management increased by 15.0 pct to a high of 2.3 bln stg vs 2.0 bln stg

* At a macro level extent of economic and political instability created by Brexit is difficult to predict-Chairman

* At a micro level, we face significant demands from continuing regulatory initiatives and their associated costs over next 18 months-Chairman

* Preparations are well underway to meet challenges posed by MiDiD II initiative

* FY pretax profit 940,000 stg versus 440,000 stg year ago

* FY revenue rose 13.5 pct to 26.1 mln stg

* Final dividend up 8.5 pct to 1.27 pence per share

* Total dividend 1.85 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)