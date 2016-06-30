FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-CLIQ Digital FY revenue up 17.7 pct at 55.7 million euros
June 30, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CLIQ Digital FY revenue up 17.7 pct at 55.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - CLIQ Digital AG :

* Publishes audited consolidated annual financial statements for the 2015 fiscal year and confirms forecast for 2016

* Revenue increased in 2015 by 17.7 percent to 55.7 million euros ($61.80 million) (2014: 47.3 million euros)

* FY EBITDA rose significantly in 2015 by 73.5 percent to 20.0 million euros (2014: 11.5 million euros)

* Net result increased by 30.4 percent to 1.4 million euros in 2015 (2014: 1.0 million euros)

* 2016 forecast confirmed: double-digit growth rates in revenue, EBITDA and net profit expected for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9012 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

