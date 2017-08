June 30 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Capital increase significantly oversubscribed

* Gross cash inflow of around 31.0 million euros ($34.43 million)

* Management subscribes to new shares worth around 10.6 million euros