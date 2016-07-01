FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sports Direct says in early stages of constructive discussions with Findel
July 1, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sports Direct says in early stages of constructive discussions with Findel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc :

* Response to press speculation regarding Findel Plc

* Confirms is in early stages of constructive discussions with Findel Plc regarding a possible commercial supply arrangement between Sports Direct and Express Gifts

* Discussions also consider possible appointment of Mike Ashley to board of Findel Plc

* Like Findel, Sports Direct considers there to be great merit in exploring these arrangements

* Sports Direct welcomes any support for these discussions from Findel's other major shareholders, including Schroders and Toscafund

* Sports Direct would like to make clear that it is acting on its own behalf, and independently from such other shareholders. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

