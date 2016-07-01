FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait: termination of the insolvency proceedings
#Bankruptcy News
July 1, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait: termination of the insolvency proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Termination of the insolvency proceedings

* Cologne local court decided to formally terminate insolvency proceedings against df deutsche forfait effective July 1, 2016.

* Court's decision has cleared way for near-term execution of capital increase against contribution in kind and cash capital increase with a combined volume of 11.2 million euros ($12.49 million)as set out in insolvency plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

