a year ago
BRIEF-Trakm8 wins Allianz contracts to supply telematics devices
July 4, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trakm8 wins Allianz contracts to supply telematics devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Trakm8 Holdings Plc

* Contract win

* Initial supply contract comes with a launch order of 5,000 devices to start pipe filling for allianz insurance telematics in China

* It is anticipated that manufacturing in Asia will take place as volumes increase. Trakm8, under a separate contract, will also develop specific software to meet requirements of Allianz

* Has been awarded two initial contracts by Allianz, to supply devices with uniquely developed software to Allianz's global telematics business

* Will provide latest generation 5 t10 micro self-fit telematics device, which initially will be manufactured in group's UK manufacturing facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

