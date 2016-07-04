FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-GK Software gains new orders from three well-known retailers
July 4, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GK Software gains new orders from three well-known retailers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - GK Software AG :

* Gains new orders from three well-known retailers

* Q2 of year was very successful for GK Software AG

* It was possible to achieve target figures for company's licencing business during first half of year

* Management board is therefore standing by its forecast without any changes, as published in statement on Q1

* Management board is confident that further projects may be gained during third and fourth quarters of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

