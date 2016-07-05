BRIEF-Norway's Telenor appoints new head of fast-growing Myanmar unit

July 5 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Lars Erik Tellmann appointed new ceo of Telenor Myanmar

* Tellmann is currently Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in the same company

* Says Myanmar unit has "clear vision, a well-established strategy, and a strong foundation for future growth"

* He will succeed Petter Furberg who will take a new position in Telenor Digital Businesses in Asia supporting business development within Online Classifieds & Market places and Consumer services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)