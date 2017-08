July 5 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB :

* Says KDev Investments, investment fund jointly owned by Karolinska Development and Rosetta Capital, will transfer all its shares in Clanotech to Rosetta Capital

* Portfolio Net Fair Value will decrease by 54.8 million Swedish crowns ($6.49 million)

* Retains an economic interest in company through an earn-out agreement