BRIEF-Mybet Holding: mandatory buyback offer for convertible bond 2015/2020 at 105 pct

July 5 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding SE :

* Mandatory buyback offer for the convertible bond 2015/2020 at 105 percent

* For this mandatory offer bond terms require a minimum purchase price of 101 percent of nominal value plus outstanding interest

* Management board of Mybet Holding decided to raise buyback price to 105 percent of nominal value

* Term of acceptance for mandatory buyback offer should start on July 8 and end on August 8, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. (CEST) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)