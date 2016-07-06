FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Melrose Industries says to buy Nortek Inc for $1.44 bln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Melrose Industries says to buy Nortek Inc for $1.44 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries Plc :

* Proposed recommended acquisition of Nortek Inc

* Proposed recommended acquisition of Nortek Inc and fully underwritten 1.66 bln stg rights issue

* Acquisition will be implemented principally by way of a cash tender offer to Nortek shareholders by Mergerco, a wholly owned subsidiary of Melrose, followed by a merger of Mergerco with and into Nortek

* Offer price of $86 per Nortek share, net, in cash and without interest, values entire issued share capital of Nortek at $1.44 bln with an enterprise value of $2.81 bln

* Proposed recommended acquisition of Nortek Inc

* Offer price of $86 per Nortek share, net, in cash and without interest, values entire issued share capital of Nortek at $1.44 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.