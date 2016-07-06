BRIEF-Melrose Industries says to buy Nortek Inc for $1.44 bln

July 6 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries Plc :

* Proposed recommended acquisition of Nortek Inc and fully underwritten 1.66 bln stg rights issue

* Acquisition will be implemented principally by way of a cash tender offer to Nortek shareholders by Mergerco, a wholly owned subsidiary of Melrose, followed by a merger of Mergerco with and into Nortek

* Offer price of $86 per Nortek share, net, in cash and without interest, values entire issued share capital of Nortek at $1.44 bln with an enterprise value of $2.81 bln

* Offer price of $86 per Nortek share, net, in cash and without interest, values entire issued share capital of Nortek at $1.44 bln