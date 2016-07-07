FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mobotix changes revenue and EBIT forecast for 2015/16
#Computer Hardware
July 7, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mobotix changes revenue and EBIT forecast for 2015/16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Mobotix Ag

* Change of the revenue and EBIT forecast for the financial year 2015/16

* Revenue and EBIT forecast of 2015/16 given in interim group management report of H1 can not be maintained anymore after taking into account project delays in different regions outside of Europe and unrealized OEM-revenue

* Maximum expectation of management is a balanced result as per financial year 2015/16, taking into account different special effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
