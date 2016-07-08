BRIEF-LINK Mobility acquires Globalmouth AB's mobile messaging business

July 8 (Reuters) - Link Mobility Group ASA :

* LINK Mobility Group ASA's fully owned Swedish subsidiary, LINK Mobilty AB, acquires all shares in Globalmouth AB's mobile messaging business Globalmouth Marketing AB

* Agreed enterprise value of the transaction is 12.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.43 million) on a cash-free and debt-free basis and assuming a normalized level of net working capital

* Transaction is expected to close Oct. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5597 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)