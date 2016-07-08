BRIEF-IG Group appoints Paul Mainwaring as CFO designate

July 8 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc :

* Appointment of chief financial officer

* Has appointed Paul Mainwaring as chief financial officer (cfo) designate

* Paul qualified as a chartered accountant with Price Waterhouse and, until recently, was cfo of Tullett Prebon Plc

* Paul will start on July 11, replacing Mark Ward who will leave IG after a short handover, as originally planned

* Once regulatory approval is received, Paul will take up role on a permanent basis and join board of IG