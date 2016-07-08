FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gränges wins auction in process to acquire aluminium business in the US
#Market News
July 8, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gränges wins auction in process to acquire aluminium business in the US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Granges AB :

* Has emerged as winner in court supervised auction to acquire Noranda Aluminum Holding Corporation's downstream aluminium rolling business in United States

* Transaction is anticipated to be accretive to Gränges earnings per share in 2016.

* Closing is expected during Q3 of 2016.

* Final bid values business and related assets to $324.2 million on a cash and debt free basis (enterprise value)

* Should Gränges receive final approval as buyer from US bankruptcy court, an announcement is anticipated in mid-July, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
