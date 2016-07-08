BRIEF-Gränges wins auction in process to acquire aluminium business in the US

July 8 (Reuters) - Granges AB :
* Has emerged as winner in court supervised auction to acquire Noranda Aluminum Holding Corporation's downstream aluminium rolling business in United States
* Transaction is anticipated to be accretive to Gränges earnings per share in 2016.
* Closing is expected during Q3 of 2016.
* Final bid values business and related assets to $324.2 million on a cash and debt free basis (enterprise value)
* Should Gränges receive final approval as buyer from US bankruptcy court, an announcement is anticipated in mid-July, 2016
(Gdynia Newsroom)