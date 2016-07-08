BRIEF-Alstria Office unit sells Berlin building for 230 mln eur

July 8 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit AG

* Alstria Office REIT-AG: Deutsche Office sells building 'an den Treptowers 3' in Berlin

* Sale of 'an den Treptowers 3' will allow Alstria to reduce its net LTV down to 44.9 percent from 49.0 percent

* Building generates an annual rental income of eur 13.9 million and was sold for a total consideration of eur 230 million.

* Alstria confirms its financial guidance for FY 2016: revenues of eur 200 million and FFO of eur 115 million