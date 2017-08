July 11 (Reuters) - Evotec Ag

* Evotec awarded contract from antibiotic Research UK to begin integrated drug discovery collaboration

* Says research will focus on discovery of antibiotic resistance breakers, or "ARBS", to be used in conjunction with known antibiotics with aim of reversing resistance and restoring clinical utility of such antibiotics

