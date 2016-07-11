FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hornbach Baumarkt resolves share buyback for employee share program
July 11, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hornbach Baumarkt resolves share buyback for employee share program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Hornbach Baumarkt AG :

* Board of management resolves share buyback for employee share program

* Board of management of Hornbach Baumarkt AG, resolved to acquire up to 50,000 treasury stock shares

* Buyback of shares will begin on Aug. 1, 2016 and will run for a limited period expiring at end of 2016/2017 financial year

* Purchase price to be paid by company per share (excluding acquisition costs) may not exceed or fall short of stock market price by more than 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

