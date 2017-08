July 11 (Reuters) - Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc :

* Successfully places 500 million euros ($552.3 million) 1.5 pct senior unsecured bonds due 2024

* Settlement is expected to take place on or around 15 July 2016

* Intends to apply for admission of bonds to trading on open market of frankfurt stock exchange

* Bonds are in denominations of 100,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9054 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)