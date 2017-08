July 11 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG

* Adler Real Estate AG successfully places 10 million convertible notes 2016/2021; initial conversion price fixed at eur 13.79 per note

* Says initial conversion price fixed at eur 13.79 per note

* Says issue date will be 19 July 2016. Subscription period ends on 15 July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: