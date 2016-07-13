FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Steinhoff to buy Britain's Poundland in a 597 mln pounds deal
July 13, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Steinhoff to buy Britain's Poundland in a 597 mln pounds deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :

* Recommended cash offer for Poundland Group Plc

* Boards of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. and Poundland Group Plc are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer

* Steinhoff Europe Ag or a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEAG shall acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Poundland not already directly or indirectly owned by it

* Each Poundland shareholder shall be entitled to receive 222 pence in cash for each poundland share held

* Under terms of offer, 220 pence in cash for each poundland share held by each Poundland shareholder

* Final dividend of two pence per Poundland share announced in Poundland results announcement for year ended 27 March 2016

* Valuing entire issued and to be issued share capital of Poundland at approximately 597 million stg on a fully diluted basis.

* Cash value of 222 pence in cash represents a premium of approximately 40.3 per cent to closing price per Poundland share of 158.25 pence on 13 June 2016

* Poundland directors, who have been so advised by J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Rothschild as to financial terms of offer, consider terms of offer to be fair and reasonable

* Providing advice to Poundland directors, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Rothschild have taken into account commercial assessments of poundland directors

* Rothschild is providing independent financial advice to Poundland directors

* Poundland directors intend to recommend unanimously that Poundland shareholders vote in favour of scheme at court meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

