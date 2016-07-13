BRIEF-Seamless buys Norway's MeaWallet for SEK 43 mln, issues new shares

July 13 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution AB

* Seamless acquires MeaWallet as through an issue in kind of new shares and simultaneously carries out a private placement

* Says purchase price amounts to approximately SEK 42.8 million and payment is made through an issue in kind of 4,574,328 new shares in Seamless

* Says at same time company has carried out a direct issue of new shares in a private placement of approximately SEK 50 million

* Says MeaWallet, which provides technical solutions for cloud based payment services, had a turnover of NOK 1.27 mln and a loss of NOK 14.4 mln during the financial year 2015