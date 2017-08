July 13 (Reuters) - KTG Agrar SE :

* Executive board change at KTG Agrar SE

* Supervisory board of KTG Agrar SE has appointed attorney Jan Ockelmann from Sozietät Johlke Rechtsanwälte to executive board of KTG Agrar SE

* As Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) Jan Ockelmann to develop restructuring plan in order to implement insolvency process under self-administration