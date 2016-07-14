BRIEF-Citycon Q2 EPRA earnings rise; 2016 outlook specified

July 14 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :

* Q2 net rental income 57.0 million euros ($63.32 million) versus 42.6 million euros year ago

* Q2 EPRA earnings increased by 8.4 million euros or 27.9 pct, to 38.7 million euros

* Specifies 2016 earnings guidance

* Forecasts 2016 direct operating profit to change by 17 million to 26 million euros (previously 16 million - 30 million euros) from previous year

* Sees 2016 EPRA earnings to change by 11 million to 20 million euros (previously 9 million - 23 million euros) from previous year

* Sees EPRA EPS (basic) to be 0.1575-0.1725 euros (previously 0.155-0.175 euros)

* Says specified outlook acknowledges impact of non-core portfolio divestment in Finland, weaker Norwegian crown and impact of metro delay in Iso Omena

* Believes there have been no material changes to key risk areas outlined in annual and sustainability report 2015