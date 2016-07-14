FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Citycon Q2 EPRA earnings rise; 2016 outlook specified
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Citycon Q2 EPRA earnings rise; 2016 outlook specified

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :

* Q2 net rental income 57.0 million euros ($63.32 million) versus 42.6 million euros year ago

* Q2 EPRA earnings increased by 8.4 million euros or 27.9 pct, to 38.7 million euros

* Specifies 2016 earnings guidance

* Forecasts 2016 direct operating profit to change by 17 million to 26 million euros (previously 16 million - 30 million euros) from previous year

* Sees 2016 EPRA earnings to change by 11 million to 20 million euros (previously 9 million - 23 million euros) from previous year

* Sees EPRA EPS (basic) to be 0.1575-0.1725 euros (previously 0.155-0.175 euros)

* Says specified outlook acknowledges impact of non-core portfolio divestment in Finland, weaker Norwegian crown and impact of metro delay in Iso Omena

* Believes there have been no material changes to key risk areas outlined in annual and sustainability report 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9002 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.