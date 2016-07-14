BRIEF-Supergroup to pay special dividend after adjusted profit rise

July 14 (Reuters) - Supergroup Plc

* Fy pretax profit 55.4 million stg versus 59.5 million stg year ago

* Fy underlying pretax profit rose 14.6 percent to 72.4 million stg

* Fy revenue rose 22.8 percent to 597.5 million stg

* Final dividend 17 penceper share

* Total dividend 23.2 penceper share

Full year results for year ended 30 april 2016

* First special dividend of 20.0p per share augments maiden full year ordinary dividend of 23.2p per share

* Revenue up 21.3% to £590.1m

* Underlying profit before income tax up 16.3% to £73.5m

