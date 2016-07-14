FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Micro Focus Intl ups dividend after full-year profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International Plc

* Fy pretax profit 195.4 million usd versus 91.4 million usd year ago

* Fy operating profit 294.9 million usd versus 147.2 million usd year ago

* Fy adjusted ebitda rose 59 percent to 546.8 million usd

* Final dividend up 50.7 percent to 0.4974 usdper share

* Total dividend up 37.8 percent to 0.6668 usdper share

* Anticipate revenues in fy17 being in range minus 2% and zero% on fy16 on a ccy basis, pro-forma for acquisition of serena

* Believe we have a strong operational and financial model that can continue to scale and provide excellent returns to our shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

