a year ago
BRIEF-Fish farmer Norway Royal Salmon wins appeal on triploid salmon release
July 15, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fish farmer Norway Royal Salmon wins appeal on triploid salmon release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon :

* On May 20, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority (FSA) in northern region declined Norway Royal Salmon's (NRS) applications for exemption to produce triploid salmon to be released in the sea in 2016.

* NRS has appealed the refusal from FSA Northern Region. The head office of FSA has considered the appeal and has ruled in favor of its subsidiary Nord Senja Laks AS.

* Previously, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries has ruled in favor of an appeal by NRS's two subsidiaries, NRS Finnmark AS and Nor Seafood AS

* NRS has now got approval for all applications and the approval process for the release of triploid smolt has therefore had only a limited impact on NRS's planned growth. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

