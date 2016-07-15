FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sygnis successfully completes rights offering and private placement
July 15, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sygnis successfully completes rights offering and private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Sygnis AG :

* Said on Thursday successfully completed rights offering and private placement

* Through these transactions, including contribution in kind, company's share capital will increase by 20,538,089.00 euros ($22.85 million) from 16,803,891.00 euros to 37,341,980.00 euros through issue of 20,538,089 shares by way of a rights offering

* Gross proceeds from cash capital increase will be used for transaction- related expenses, including 1.7 million euros cash payments to Expedeon shareholders, one-off integration costs and financing working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

