July 15 (Reuters) - Aurelius AG :

* Aurelius Group acquires cosmetic clinic operator 'The Hospital Group'

* Financial terms of transaction are undisclosed.

* With approximately 300 employees, The Hospital Group generated revenues of almost 40 million euros ($44.50 million)in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)