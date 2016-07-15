BRIEF-Kontron withdraws its guidance for 2016

July 15 (Reuters) - Kontron AG :

* Kontron withdraws its guidance for 2016

* Says revenues, gross margin and adjusted EBIT margin are expected not to meet 2016 guidance given earlier this year and kontron also expects significant impairments regarding goodwill and capitalized development projects

* Announces that revenue weakness encountered during first half of year is unlikely to be recovered during second half considering most recent forecast review that has just been completed

* Says managemement board will initiate a further extensive program in order to address revenue development as well as counter measures on cost side Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)