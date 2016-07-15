FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-SinnerSchrader Q3 revenue 13.4 million euros
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 15, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SinnerSchrader Q3 revenue 13.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - SinnerSchrader AG :

* Achieves growth on an adjusted basis of more than 24 percent in the third quarter / positive earnings development, yet below plan / ebita forecast revised slightly downwards

* In Q3 of 2015/2016 (March 1 to May 31, 2016) achieved quarterly revenue of 13.4 million euros ($14.90 million)

* EBITA reached 1.4 million euros in third quarter or 10.5 per cent of revenue thus exceeding previous year's figure by 0.6 million euros

* In first nine months of financial year sinnerschrader achieved sales revenue in amount of 38.2 million euros. Sales over nine months period came in 11.3 per cent higher than previous year

* Forecasts FY EBITA to come in weaker as originally planned at about 4.5 million euros, revenue should meet plan of 50.5 million euros

* Does not expect that margin situation will improve in Q4 of 2015/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8993 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.