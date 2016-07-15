FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AAK says acquires California based CalOils
July 15, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AAK says acquires California based CalOils

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - AAK Publ AB

* Says has acquired the leading West Coast based vegetable oils company California Oils Corporation, also known as CalOils, from Mitsubishi Corporation

* Says the acquisition price is subject to final calculation of normalized working capital and is expected to be less than 3 percent of AAK's turnover on a cash and debt free basis

* Says acquisition cost is funded by existing credit facilities

* Says the transaction is expected to be finalized between end of august to end of september 2016

* Says transaction is expected to start contributing to AAK's operating profit from q3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

