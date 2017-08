July 15 (Reuters) - Co-Operative Bank Plc :

* Co-Operative Bank - appointment of CFO and confirmation of board director

* Appointment of John Worth as chief financial officer and confirmation of a board director

* Says John Baines will step down from board on Sept. 28 and leave bank on Oct. 1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)