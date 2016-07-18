FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Singulus Technologies: results of exercising of acquisition rights by former bondholders for new shares
July 18, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Singulus Technologies: results of exercising of acquisition rights by former bondholders for new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Singulus Technologies AG :

* Announced on Friday results of exercising of acquisition rights by the former bondholders for former 60,000,000 euros ($66.37 million) 7.75 pct bearer bonds 2012/2017 for offer to purchase the new shares under as well as new bonds under WKN

* Within acquisition period from June 29 to July 13, 2016, the bondholders exercised their acquisition rights to the new shares and the new bonds of the collateralized bond issue, taking up over 82 pct of the total amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9041 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

